Is Your Livestock Barn At Risk For A Fire? Here’s A Safety Checklist

It seems there have been more livestock barn fires in 2018 than years prior, according to coverage on Agweb.com and sister publications Farm Journal’s PORK, Drovers and Dairy Herd Management.

While wildfires are nearly impossible to prepare for, stationary livestock barns can be modified to lower the risk of fire.

During winter months, it’s even more important that farmers inspect livestock facilities before installing additional heaters and inspect electrical wiring for damage.

The National Fire Protection Association and Iowa State University offers these tips to lower fire hazards on the farm:

Heaters and Electricity

Keep heat lamps and space heaters a safe distance from anything that can burn

Put heaters on a sturdy surface that can’t fall over.

Use electrical equipment that is labeled for agricultural or commercial use.

Inspect all electrical wiring and cords to ensure they are free from damage.

Install covers on lightbulbs to protect them from dust, moisture and breakage.

Remove dust and cobwebs around electrical outlets and lights.

Proper Material Storage

Feed, hay, straw and flammable liquids should be stored away from the main barn.

Buy hay at the correct moisture (less than 17% moisture) and check its condition frequently.

Store oily rags in closed, metal container away from heat.

Prevention Measures

Create a no-smoking zone in all buildings.

Clearly mark all exits and keep pathways clear.

Install ABC-type fire extinguishers near every exit and within 50 ft. from any point in the barn.

Install fire alarm, carbon monoxide detection and sprinkler systems.

Post written emergency information at each phone.

Hold fire drills frequently with everyone who uses the barn.

Train workers on how to use fire extinguishers.

Talk to your local fire department to address unique safety concerns on your farm.

Related Content:

Prevent and Prepare for Barn Fires

Police Officers Rescues Chicken From Fire

New York Barn Fire Kills 100-plus Cows; 2nd Fire for Farm in 6 Years

Barn Fire Claims 200-Year-Old New York Dairy and 46 Cows

Barn Fire Kills More Than 100 Heifers in New York

Barn Fire Kills 1,200 Pigs in Renville County, MN

Avoid Barn Fires, Let Hay Dry All The Way