Your Dog Is Pawsitively A Winner

( Wyatt Bechtel )
From the barn to the co-pilot seat in the tractor, farm dogs are a constant presence for so many farmers.
Since Steiger climbing into a sprayer in the spring was such a hit, here’s how he climbs into the combine 🤣— Erin Adriaansen (@Erindjc) August 3, 2018
This guy doesn’t miss an opportunity for a ride!!#germanshorthairedpointer #caseIH pic.twitter.com/DQ6lgl0Ivu
Sure makes tires entertaining #dogsrule pic.twitter.com/nk1XrCVubA— Dylan Slominski (@DylanSlominski) December 14, 2017
Life as a farm dog .... #farmlife pic.twitter.com/sD85udMevW— Ellen Gorter (@Optimal_Dairy) April 13, 2016
Necessities for checking beans on Sunday mornings:— Tyler Hedge (@summitfarms_llc) August 26, 2018
Ranger✔️
Farm dog✔️
Sippy cup✔️
Snow boots on wrong feet✔️
Minnie pjs✔️
Favorite tunes✔️
Dad✔️
Won’t be long now, beans turning fast. Holly says I need to get things ready. pic.twitter.com/MTZmcDlBZo
Farm dog life, doing it right. #labrador #harristhelab #harrisseeds pic.twitter.com/0jmFe9IJpk— Sassy Agronomist (Sam Krhovsky) (@sassyagronomist) September 17, 2018
To give recognition for the farmer’s best friend, the American Farm Bureau Federation has launched a “Farm Dog of the Year” contest. Click here for more information, and all entries must be received by Oct. 12, 2018.
Grand Prize Winner
- One year’s worth of Purina dry dog food
- Recognition as the 2019 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year
- $5,000 in prize money for the farmer and his or her spouse/family to offset travel costs to attend an awards ceremony at the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention in New Orleans, Jan. 11-16, 2019.
Runners-Up
- Up to four runners-up will each receive $1,000 in prize money.