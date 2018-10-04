Your Dog Is Pawsitively A Winner

From the barn to the co-pilot seat in the tractor, farm dogs are a constant presence for so many farmers.

Since Steiger climbing into a sprayer in the spring was such a hit, here’s how he climbs into the combine 🤣



This guy doesn’t miss an opportunity for a ride!!#germanshorthairedpointer #caseIH pic.twitter.com/DQ6lgl0Ivu — Erin Adriaansen (@Erindjc) August 3, 2018

Necessities for checking beans on Sunday mornings:

Ranger✔️

Farm dog✔️

Sippy cup✔️

Snow boots on wrong feet✔️

Minnie pjs✔️

Favorite tunes✔️

Dad✔️



Won’t be long now, beans turning fast. Holly says I need to get things ready. pic.twitter.com/MTZmcDlBZo — Tyler Hedge (@summitfarms_llc) August 26, 2018

To give recognition for the farmer’s best friend, the American Farm Bureau Federation has launched a “Farm Dog of the Year” contest. Click here for more information, and all entries must be received by Oct. 12, 2018.

Grand Prize Winner

One year’s worth of Purina dry dog food

Recognition as the 2019 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year

$5,000 in prize money for the farmer and his or her spouse/family to offset travel costs to attend an awards ceremony at the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention in New Orleans, Jan. 11-16, 2019.

Runners-Up

Up to four runners-up will each receive $1,000 in prize money.

Click here for full contest details.