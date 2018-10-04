Your Dog Is Pawsitively A Winner

Dog Australian Shepherd
( Wyatt Bechtel )

From the barn to the co-pilot seat in the tractor, farm dogs are a constant presence for so many farmers.

 

To give recognition for the farmer’s best friend, the American Farm Bureau Federation has launched a “Farm Dog of the Year” contest. Click here for more information, and all entries must be received by Oct. 12, 2018.

Grand Prize Winner

  • One year’s worth of Purina dry dog food
  • Recognition as the 2019 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year
  • $5,000 in prize money for the farmer and his or her spouse/family to offset travel costs to attend an awards ceremony at the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention in New Orleans, Jan. 11-16, 2019.

Runners-Up

  • Up to four runners-up will each receive $1,000 in prize money.

Click here for full contest details.

