Year-End Rebates on Unverferth Grain Carts

Unverferth Manufacturing is incentivizing the purchase of new, previous-model single-auger grain carts through January 31, 2018. The “Cart Cash” promotion aims to make room the newly designed 2018 models.

For purchases of select Brent, Killbros, Parker or Unverferth single-auger grain cart models the Cart Cash rebate amounts are $3,000 for 1300 and 1200 bushel models, $2,500 for 1100 and 1000 bushel models, $2,000 for 850 to 740 bushel models and $1,500 for 630 to 500 bushel models.

The rebates are valid on new grain carts in dealer and factory inventory, and the qualified purchasers will be mailed a check after purchase. Full details on Cart Cash are available at local Unverferth dealers or on the company’s homepage.