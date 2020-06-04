Xtendimax, Engenia and FeXapan Sales and Application “Paused”

As the sun rose on June 4, 2020 and the dust began to settle, dicamba sales were officially put on pause.

This was the day after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth District gave its afterhours ruling that made the active EPA labels for Xtendimax, Engenia and FeXapan invalid. And this court decision came right in the middle of application season for the products.

The Agricultural Retailers Association shared with members, “we would advise ceasing applications of Xtendimax, Engenia and Fexapan until advised by the registrants that it is legal to do so.”

In reaction to the ruling and its subsequent mandate, statements from state associations and retail outlets detailed that immediately, none of the three products would be used, sold or distributed.

Many are using the word “pause” to describe the halt in use and sales. The use and sale of the three products may resume if an appeal suspends the court decision, or it’s vacated by a higher court or reversed.

This is while the industry waits for EPA to share its guidance.

Right now, retailers are focusing on offering their agronomic resources to help growers find alternatives for this growing season. Some have already outlined plans for refunds on products.

Syngenta’s Tavium is not included in this ruling. In a statement the company provided it advised: “Syngenta continues to fulfill orders for Tavium.”



Here’s a selection of statements from ag retailers:

