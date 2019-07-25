Wyffels Hybrids Helps Build Homes for Veterans

Farmers who purchase Wyffels’ W5086RIB hybrids will help give back to those who served as the company will donate $2 for each unit purchased to Homes for Our Troops. The organization donates specially-adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.

“As a U.S. farm family-owned company, we understand the value of independence,” said John Wyffels, president of Wyffels Hybrids. “Homes for Our Troops homes help to restore some of the independence our veterans lost so they can focus on their families, communities and future.”

The company will run this program for the 2020 and 2021 growing seasons under the name “Serving Those Who Served.” The hybrids will be in specially-marked bags that signify the donation to the organization. In addition, farmers who don’t prefer that specific hybrid can purchase hats and shirts online or at Farm Progress Show, with proceeds benefitting Homes for Our Troops.