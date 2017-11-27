Would Commodity Markets Survive A Stock Market Dive?

In recent months, the stock market has reached record highs. If something were to happen on a macroeconomic level to cause the stock market to dive, how would that impact commodity markets? Bill Biedermann of Allendale marketing explained his thoughts on this topic, Monday on AgDay.

“The stock market has had the biggest balloon that has ever been filled up with air,” he explains. “And if that thing breaks because they didn't get the tax reform done properly it could really open the door for some massive fast panicky type liquidation.”

