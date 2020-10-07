World’s Largest Grain Bin: 2.2 Million Bushels

Sukup Manufacturing Co. has announced it’s topped its own record. The company has designed and manufactured the world’s largest free span grain bin—165’ in diameter. The previous record-holding bin (also a Sukup) was 156’ in diameter.

“Sukup constantly strives push the boundaries of innovation, while maintaining the excellent customer service and high quality that the agriculture industry has come to expect of us as a family owned company,” Steve Sukup, President and CEO of Sukup Manufacturing said in a news release. “We are thrilled to again have achieved the mile stone of designing and manufacturing the largest freestanding grain bin in the world.”

The 165’ diameter bin will have a capacity up to 2.2 million bu., and is located at Golden Grain Energy, an ethanol plant in Mason City, Iowa. The official groundbreaking for the new bin was September 14, 2020, and its completion date is projection as early as May 2021. When completed, the bin will have 30 rings and a peak height of 55’7”.

Buresh Building Systems, Inc., is the Sukup dealer involved in the project, and McGough Construction of St. Paul, Minn., is the construction company.

Chad Kuhlers, Golden Grain CEO, said in a news release, “This system will increase GGE’s grain storage from approximately 1.275 million bushels to almost 3.5 million bushels. We currently have about 10 days of storage, and the addition of this bin will increase our storage capacity to approximately 30 days of storage. In addition, GGE will increase its receiving capacity from 40,000 bushels per hour to 65,000 bushels per hour.”

