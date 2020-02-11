The World Pork Expo is Back in 2020

The World Pork Expo is back, the National Pork Producers Council announced on Tuesday. This iconic pork event will take place June 3-5 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for its 32nd year.

From the world’s largest pork-specific trade show to innovative educational sessions and networking opportunities for pork professionals to amazing food and fun, the World Pork Expo is the place to be in June.

“We’re excited to welcome all members of the pork industry back to Des Moines after a brief hiatus in 2019,” David Herring, NPPC president, and pork producer from Lillington, N.C., said in a release. “The 2020 Expo gives us an opportunity to connect across the industry to share knowledge and discuss the state of the industry together.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the 2019 World Pork Expo was canceled due to reports of African swine fever (ASF) in China and other countries. Professionals in the pork industry came together across the globe to better understand the situation and evaluate risks presented with this deadly virus of pigs that poses no risk to human health.

The U.S. continues to step up biosecurity measures to prevent an outbreak in this country. NPPC said the 2020 Expo will have increased biosecurity on-site during the show.

Additional changes to the 2020 World Pork Expo include the decision to relocate the live swine show to reduce an already negligible risk, the release said.

“Continuing to host the show for our more than 20,000 producers and pork professionals visiting across the states is extremely important to us,” Herring said. “Amidst the ASF, our pork industry continues to grow and it’s truly a testament to how strong the industry is in the U.S.”

Something for everyone

Each year, more than 20,000 pork producers and representatives visit the event to attend educational seminars, learn about the latest products, services and technology within the trade show and share ideas and perspectives with their peers.

There’s no doubt that education and innovation are key reasons why many attend the World Pork Expo. For Jason Schneider, a technical consultant with DNA Genetics from Waverly, Iowa, it’s a perfect environment for learning more about swine production and keeping up with the newest processes in the industry.

Rob Christine, producer and state manager with the National Pork Board from Bethel, Mo., says this is the only event that brings all of the segments of swine production together – from a one-sow operation to the largest packer, exporter, producer, etc.

Registration will be available online soon at worldpork.org.





More from Farm Journal's PORK:

NPPC Explains Tough Decision to Cancel World Pork Expo

NPPC Past President Reflects on Decision to Cancel 2001 World Pork Expo

Pork Checkoff Supports World Pork Expo Cancellation

“Proactive Approach” to Cancel WPX Protects U.S. Herd, Pork Editor Says

The Exposition Live Hog Show Moves to Indianapolis in 2020