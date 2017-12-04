Women in Ag On The Rise

The number of women working as farmers has nearly tripled in the last three decades, creating one of the fastest growing segments in the agricultural industry. USDA says there are nearly 970,000 female farmers in the U.S. equating to roughly 30% of the nation's total. Those women farm more than 300 million acres and providing an economic impact of $12.9 billion dollars annually. The 2012 census of ag did show the number of women who were principal operators fell 6 percentage points to 14% of the total U.S. farmer population. However, it may only be a blip on the gender trend radar. A new survey of young farmers and aspiring farmers by The National Young Farmers Coalition shows 60% of that group, the next generation, are female.

