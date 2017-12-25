Wisconsin Family Provides Christmas Trees to Four Presidents

The white house kicked off the holiday season at the end of November, unveiling the first family's twist on traditional white house decor. The final product features 53 Christmas trees sporting more than 12,000 ornaments, 3,000+ yards of ribbon and 1,000 feet of garland. Many of those trees came from the Silent Night Evergreens tree farm in Endeavor, Wisconsin.

Jim Chapman, his wife Diane and their son David run the operation which sells most of its trees into the wholesale market. The family has been capably crafting Christmas trees for four decades now.

"We actually planted our first trees in 1977," says Diane. "I think the first year that we sold any trees wholesale, we sold 400 trees."

Diane's father was already in the tree business when Jim came on board.

"I would always see people out working on the trees and I was kind of naive and I thought it had to be one of the easiest ways to make a living in the world," says Jim. "I didn't realize all of the work that was involved in it."

All of that work is paying off. This year their farm was selected to supply trees to the White House by the National Christmas Tree Association.

"We're very proud of that accomplishment because it's the highest honor in the Christmas tree industry," says Diane. "We don't take for granted that we were chosen by our peers to have this honor."

From their farm, the family grew the trees for the oval office and the personal residence. However, this isn't the family's first trip to meet the first family.

They've won the honor four times starting with President Regan.

Watch the full story above from AgDay TV's Christmas in the Country special program.



