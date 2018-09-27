Wisconsin Cheese Plant ads 1,600 Solar Panels to Facility

Focusing on reducing their carbon footprint, Emmi Roth, a Fitchburg, Wis., specialty cheese operation, will add 1,600 solar panels to its Platteville, Wis., plant.

Installed on the roof of the facility, the panels will supply 15% of the electricity and will reduce the company’s carbon footprint by eliminating 14,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions from the environment. That is equal to saving 1.4 million gallons of gas, recycling 43,000 tons of waste or reducing coal usage by 13 million pounds, according to Emmi Roth.

“There are many companies trying to live up to sustainability goals,” said Jim Pullen, general manager at Eagle Point Solar in a press release. “Emmi Roth is part of a group that actually makes these goals a reality and invests in the environment.”

Additionally investing in an anaerobic digester in an effort to reduce operational costs and remain environmentally responsible for the waste being produced during its cheesemaking operations, the company will also be able to utilize biogas as a source of energy in the future.

“We want to have the lowest possible carbon footprint we could have in the industry,” said Tim Omer, president and managing director at Emmi Roth. “This is another step in our commitment to focus on sustainable initiatives, so it’s very exciting for all of us here at Emmi Roth.”