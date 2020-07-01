WinField United Moves Cotton From CROPLAN To Armor Brand

For 2021, Armor brand seed will add cotton seed to its existing corn and soybean lineups. WinField United announced its cotton seed business will move to the regional Armor brand and no longer be sold under the CROPLAN brand.

"Cotton has always been a personal, high-touch business," Kelly Phipps, seed marketing director for WinField United said in a news release. "As a regional brand, Armor is well-positioned to offer personalized service to cotton growers, address the challenges they're facing and help move the industry forward."

Before being acquired by WinField United in 2017, Phipps was a co-owner of Armor Seed.

"We're excited to bring farmers more options and expand the Armor portfolio where it is recognized and trusted," Jim Hedges, vice president of seed, WinField United said in a news release. "This change for our proprietary cotton seed business enables us to place the full weight of the WinField United system behind our investment in the Armor brand through our history of innovation in product development as well as through our agronomic expertise and retail network."

