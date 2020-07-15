WinField United Data Silo and Climate FieldView Announce Connectivity

WinField United and The Climate Corporation have announced data connectivity between their Answer Tech Data Silo and FieldView platforms, respectively.

The companies emphasize it’s the farmer’s choice to share data from FieldView to the cloud-based Data Silo, and for those who do, it will unlock new capabilities in analyzing their agronomic data. For example, FieldView users can send their data to WinField United’s R7 suite of tools and/or TruTerra Insights Engine.

For retailer owners in the WinField United network, it streamlines how they can work with farmers to use field-data to drive decisions.

“Through partnerships like this, we are able to bring synergies to the datasets,” says Jim Hedges, vice president of seed at WinField United.

This connectivity has been in development for the past nine months, and it plays into the overlap of WinField United retailers who are also FieldView dealers themselves.

“A core benefit of FieldView Plus is helping farmers easily collect and manage their agronomic data. Now with integration, they can easily share data with their advisers to enable more effective data-driven collaboration,” says Max Dougherty, strategic accounts lead at The Climate Corporation.

Two Advantages With The New Connectivity

Hedges highlights there are two key positives to this collaboration.

Easily connects data and eliminates the need for double entry or accuracy issues. Allows for open architecture of tools.

“Growers don’t use just one set of tools in helping them make decisions. So for long-term decision making abilities to be expanded, we have to give them solutions such as this,” Hedges says.

For retailers working to earn the title of being a trusted adviser, Hedges says helping farmers use technology will be a building block to those relationships.

“When you look at it, all of the sudden, the trusted adviser has even more tools to earn that trusted adviser status with the grower, and drive high ROI decision making,” he says.

He continues by saying this data connectivity will help retailers answer in-season profitability questions for farmers.

“Data Silo is the center hub to house all the data we have access to, which includes a deep understanding of how hybrids respond to in-season decisions such as nitrogen rates or late fungicide applications,” Hedges says. “We can look at prescriptions and do analysis for the entire year. It’s not just the agronomics but the economics of the agronomics and where farmers can get the highest value for the return on investment.”

Making technology easier to use will increase its use, say these leaders.

“Ease of use is absolutely critical. Data integration makes the experience that much simpler. And for farmers and retailers, it’s key to actually seeing the benefits of the technology,” Climate’s Dougherty says. “Having the ability to connect tools will ramp up the adoption rate.”

Enabling, Not Forcing, Data Sharing

With the connectivity available to farmers, the companies are emphasizing the data connectivity is opt-in, and not mandatory nor automatic.

“We’ve learned how critical it is to be crystal clear about the fact that the farmer is in the driver seat with their data,” Dougherty says. “This includes who they choose to share it with, how they can share it, and when their data is shared.”

