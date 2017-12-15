Willmar Sideshooter Tenders Updated for 2018

Increased discharge height for the 17' auger, from 14', 1" to 16', 7", to provide better clearance, especially for uneven field conditions.

A new cleanout port on the auger side of the hopper, providing ground level access for improved safety and convenience.

