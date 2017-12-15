Willmar Sideshooter Tenders Updated for 2018

With an ongoing effort to enhance the lineup of Willmar equipment, the Willmar Sideshooter tender models for 2018 feature the first phase of improvements. Willmar equipment is manufactured by AGCO and marketed by GSI.
New Willmar Sideshooter features include:
- Increased discharge height for the 17' auger, from 14', 1" to 16', 7", to provide better clearance, especially for uneven field conditions.
- A new cleanout port on the auger side of the hopper, providing ground level access for improved safety and convenience.
- An easy-to-install and maintain vibrator for improved flow of product through the discharge auger, plus access controls conveniently located next to the auger controls. Vibrators can also be easily retrofitted to existing Sideshooter models.
- A new auger cradle to better withstand stress and improve equipment life.
