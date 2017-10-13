Will Trump listen to industry advice on NAFTA?

Take a moment to visit the LinkedIn Fresh Produce Industry Discussion Group website today. I asked members this question:

What is the best advice you ever received? Twenty-three folks and counting have responded so far, and all of the answers are indeed great advice, a succinct collection of Lifehack wisdom.

Here are a few:

H.C.: Every person you encounter in the produce business will someday be in a position to help you, always be polite, resourceful, and deliberate in judgment. Everyone remembers everything!

M.B.: If you act like a large company you will become small, if you act like a small company you will become large.

F.S. Don’t burn your bridges, follow the golden rule and treat people like you would like to be treated.

F.M.G: When someone tells you. Trust me. That is the very first person. You shouldn’t trust.

L.L: Don’t let being a woman in a male-dominated world keep you back from being the best you can be.

Is the NAFTA redo a go or no go?

While perhaps most believed a “modernized” but little changed NAFTA was likely to emerge after trilateral talks between the three countries, the mood is shifting.

A press report in Mexico’s Elfinanciero.com said the country’s private sector raised the possibility of abandoning NAFTA negotiations and waiting for the next US president to reach a new agreement if there are conditions in the agreement that Mexico can’t live with.

The Financial Post reports talks in the United States hit obstacles in mid-October, with tensions increasing dramatically Thursday due to U.S. demands that include adding a so-called “sunset clause” to NAFTA that would force negotiations of the treat every five years. The report said the negotiating atmosphere in the latest round was “horrible.”

Another report in The Financial Times said that the U.S. proposal to protect seasonal produce is troubling to Mexico.

The New York Times, in a story headlined "Trump’s Tough Talk on NAFTA Raises Prospects of Pact’s Demise," quoted a source saying that Trump may be making unacceptable demands as a prelude to killing the trade pack.

There is no way that the end of NAFTA would be good for the fresh produce industry. But it seems doubtful that Trump will listen to the industry’s advice.