Wild Weather Makes #Plant19 Especially Challenging

Snow Winter Tractor
Winter weather is making spring plant seem nearly impossible. ( REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton )

Undoubtedly, wild weather has hit your state in one way, shape or form. These farmers took to social media to share their woes. What weather is ailing you? Let us know in the comments.

This isn’t Lake Michigan, instead it’s a field these farmers are hoping to plant in a few short weeks.

Caleb Hamer shared a few more pictures of snow-packed roads near him in Iowa.

Snowplow

Snow plow1

These drivers captured some really compelling photos of more than 500" of snow, see more at DailyMail.com.

10804774-6792221-image-a-49 1552233232855

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments