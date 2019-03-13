Wild Weather Makes #Plant19 Especially Challenging

Undoubtedly, wild weather has hit your state in one way, shape or form. These farmers took to social media to share their woes. What weather is ailing you? Let us know in the comments.

This isn’t Lake Michigan, instead it’s a field these farmers are hoping to plant in a few short weeks.

#agritalk dunno why we wouldn’t be able to plant corn by 5/25 or so pic.twitter.com/CI3RoGURZr — Caleb Hamer (@HawkeyeHamer) February 27, 2019

Our peach trees are really starting to show out. Let’s hope the real cold weather is gone for this winter. #burtonfarmsgs #peaches #hellospring #byewinter pic.twitter.com/TRdsZbJ0Ra — Burton Farms General Store (@FarmsStore) March 12, 2019

Caleb Hamer shared a few more pictures of snow-packed roads near him in Iowa.

These drivers captured some really compelling photos of more than 500" of snow, see more at DailyMail.com.