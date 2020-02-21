Wilbur-Ellis Partners With Ceres Imaging To Bring New Value To Growers

Ag retailer Wilbur-Ellis is offering farmer customers in the Pacific Northwest access to Ceres Imaging and its remote sensing product. Ceres is an agtech startup that aims to assist in making proactive crop management decisions to maximize resources.

The ag retailer is rolling out the new technology service in three states-- California, Washington and Oregon—where it has more than 80 branch locations and 500 sales agronomists.

“This partnership is primarily focused on serving our customers with permanent crops such as tree nuts, tree fruits and blueberries,” says Doug Grott, Wilbur-Ellis Director of Business Development.

Grott says the Ceres product does a good job of linking imaging technology with analytics, and the Wilbur-Ellis trusted advisors can help growers use the technology to make management decisions. One example is water management and monitoring crop stress.

“In the past, it’s been a challenge to bring value with some scouting tools,” he says. “But we have continued to look for ways to differentiate ourselves, and to continue to be considered leading edge, we have to adopt new technologies.”

And looking ahead, Grott says the company will continue to integrate tools for use by their trusted advisors.

“The ultimate goal is to provide a fast, easy and reliable way to help farmers make decisions on the right products and right management decisions,” Grott says.

