Wilbur-Ellis Launches Two New Potassium Fertilizer Technologies

Wilbur-Ellis has launched two new potassium fertilizer technologies, TILL-IT KOMPOUND and FOLI-GRO KILO. These highly soluble, carbon-based potassium fertilizers drive bio-activation in soil or as a foliar-applied product. FOLI-GRO KILO is a single-source potassium acetate fertilizer. TILL-IT KOMPOUND pushes both potassium and sulfur into plants through soil or fertigation applications.



Growers know potassium is a critical part of any fertility program driving photosynthesis, nutrient transport and standability throughout the season. But not all potassium sources are the same – solubility and availability play a huge role, especially when plants need in-season potassium to fill nuts, pods or fruit.



FOLI-GRO KILO is a carbon-based potassium source with high solubility and availability for any foliar, in-furrow or soil applied liquid fertilizer application. The combination of highly available potassium with a carbon base creates a unique, bioactivated potassium source for plants.



TILL-IT KOMPOUND combines the KILO technology with sulfur, creating a solution for straight applications or combinations with Urea Ammonium Nitrate or Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP). By providing both sulfur and available potassium, TILL-IT KOMPOUND is beneficial when applied alone, or can create custom solutions that increase stalk strength, standability and yield of most crops.



“These two new technologies are centered around potassium nutrition, a critical in-season need in all crops for improving quality and yield,” Wilbur-Ellis’ Value Added Nutrition Manager Matt Werner said in the product release. “From row-crops to almonds, potassium mobilizes nutrients, photosynthesis and enzyme systems inside plants but is not often addressed in-season. With these two new options from Wilbur-Ellis, growers can apply in-season potassium into their program as a foliar, drip or soil application and see an immediate benefit.”