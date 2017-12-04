Wilbur-Ellis Company Receives ResponsibleAg Certification at Central Ferry Branch

The 11th Wilbur-Ellis location has received its ResponsbileAg certification. Located in Central Ferry, Washington, the facility was built in 1988 on the Snake River in the Port District. It’s a hub for manufacturing and supplying fertilizer to surrounding retail branches, receiving product by railroad delivery and shipping out by delivery trucks. Central Ferry currently manufactures two types of fertilizer on site, aqua ammonia and ammonium phosphate.

“ResponsibleAg is a tremendous industry initiative and I applaud the participation of Wilbur-Ellis and our Central Ferry facility for working through the certification process with the ResponsibleAg auditors,” saysWilbur-Ellis Columbia Plateau Area Manager Ryan Klaveano. “I’m proud our Central Ferry location has become a certified ResponsibleAg facility, highlighting the continuous efforts by Wilbur-Ellis to ensure the safety of our employees, customers and surrounding communities.”

Under ResponsibleAg, retail fertilizer dealerships have access to comprehensive inspections based on federal regulatory requirements. These inspections are carried out by trained auditors who have successfully completed an intensive training course based on the objectives of ResponsibleAg. Wilbur-Ellis will continue to build upon its ResponsibleAg partnership as the company seeks certification at nearly 30 other fertilizer branches across the United States.

“The ResponsibleAg certification process took two years of hard work and required the help of our EHSS department to complete,” says Central Ferry Branch Manager Casey Blood. “Some EHSS departments act like police, only telling you what you’re doing wrong. Our EHSS department is a true partner, always ready to help us better serve our customers, while always remaining vigilant about compliance.”

Members of the fertilizer industry launched ResponsibleAg in 2014 to promote public welfare by assisting agribusinesses in complying with federal environmental, health, safety and security rules regarding the safe handling and storage of fertilizer products.