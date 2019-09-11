Wilbur-Ellis Appoints Safety Leader And Emphasizes Its Safety Focus

Laura Fiffick joins Wilbur-Ellis as the enterprise risk management director. This role emphasizes the company’s safety culture. At the same time, the company is launching two new safety programs.

Fiffick was most recently an executive consultant with Krause Bell Group, and she has 28 years of health, safety and environmental experience.

In a news release, the company stated its top priority is safety. In addition to managing the company’s international EHSS team, Fifflick will also help launch a comprehensive, integrated safety program, Guiding People to Safety, and a new employee safety training program, Leading with Safety.

“Laura has a unique combination of significant technical depth, delivering solutions and results in complex environments, as well as being a champion of safety culture development,” Wilbur-Ellis’ Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management and Process Development Troy Hackett said in a news release. “We are excited to leverage her technical strength to ensure proper ‘blocking and tackling’ of our EHSS objectives, but also in winning the hearts and minds of our organization, developing an integrated safety program that can sustain the test of time. Ultimately, Laura will help us continue our maturity in ensuring our employees’ safety, protecting our physical assets and continuing our role as good neighbors in the communities where will live and work.”

