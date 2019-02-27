Wilbur-Ellis Acquires Wiles Brothers Fertilizer

Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC announces that it has acquired the assets of Wiles Brothers Fertilizer, Inc., an independent agriculture retailer in the state of Nebraska.

Family-owned and operated since 1976, Wiles Brothers Fertilizer has been a highly successful, independent ag retailer, providing its customers with fertilizer, crop protection, seed products and application services.

“After nearly 50 years in business, we are excited about the opportunity to become a part of Wilbur-Ellis Company,” said Wiles Brothers Fertilizer founder Marvin Wiles. “As we’ve gotten to know Wilbur-Ellis, we have found that their commitment to integrity and excellence is consistent with our own values. The customers we have served for years will see real benefits from a continued association with Wilbur-Ellis for both the near- and long-term future.”

This purchase expands the Wilbur-Ellis footprint firmly into the highly productive crop areas of Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa. The Wiles Brothers business and location will serve as a major platform from which to test and launch a collection of agronomic advisory services and cutting-edge technologies.

“We are proud to announce the addition of Wiles Brothers Fertilizer to Wilbur-Ellis,” said Wilbur-Ellis Company Central Midwest Area Manager Eric Lacey. “This is a strategic addition in a geography where we don’t have a presence. The team at Wiles has a great reputation in the ag retail industry and are known as progressive growers with a long track record of winning state and national yield contests. We look to continue and build upon their strong presence and talent as we launch unique value propositions in the market.”

As of February 13, 2019, Wiles Brothers Fertilizer employees and assets became part of Wilbur-Ellis Company. This full-service agribusiness retailer is located at 606 Wiles Road, Plattsmouth, Neb., 68048. Nick Waters will assume responsibilities as branch manager and can be reached at (402) 298-8550 or via email at NWaters@wilburellis.com.