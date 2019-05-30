Wilbur-Ellis Acquires Ag Services Inc., Expands California Footprint

Wilbur-Ellis has acquired assets of Ag Services Inc., a full-service ag retailer in the Coachella Valley. Ag Services had been in business for 15 years. The acquisition is described as doubling the retailer’s business in the area and as a turn-key business to step into, according to Doug Henry, area manager for Wilbur-Ellis Company.



“From day one, we’ve been ready to take over this business, its facilities and the employees that we are delighted to have continue on with us,” Henry says. “This acquisition gets us into the crop nutrition and fertilizer business in the Coachella Valley. Whereas before if we were servicing growers with fertilizer, we were limited to doing so by the truckload. This new facility is turn-key and we’re excited to add its capacity.”



Wilbur-Ellis helps growers with almost two dozen crops in the Coachella Valley and already has a retail location in Coachella, Ca. offering crop scouting, crop protection products and custom application.



Henry says the new products and services will help the retailer better serve farmers.



“The business is changing, and we need to identify opportunities that continue to bring value to the customer,” he says.

