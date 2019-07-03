Wiesemeyer Breaks Down What’s Happening In Washington

On AgriTalk this week, Jim Wiesemeyer joined Davis Michaelson to discuss Washington’s hot ag issues.

The relevant topics are under a big umbrella and ranged from biofuel waivers to trade, farmer aid payments and Hauwei. International policy and trade continue to earn a lot of attention.

“Well, in some instances, they are national security threat,” Wiesemeyer says of Hauwei. “But what I think Trump accurately did is he made it more flexible, if you can prove that there's no national security concern. U.S. businesses can sell them their products. And that's what he has lobbied to change, and he delivered. There's still a national security component, but I just think he made it more flexible now.”

Wiesemeyer, says this week’s news events are linked in somehow influencing the agricultural industry and markets. Following G20 Summit, President Trump was the first sitting president to step on North Korean soil.

I think these are all linked, and this is what you get into with high power talks and deals,” he said. “So absolutely, this was another concession. Both Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, they want an agreement.”

Still, he said a deal with China will take months to complete, not days.

Listen to the full interview below: