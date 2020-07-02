Why Should You Attend Farm Journal Field Days?

Farm Journal Field Days is a combination of virtual and live programming to take place Aug. 25–27. The more than 100 informational sessions align with key interests and needs of the crop and livestock sectors.

Virtual programming, which consists of live sessions, webinars, eBooks, audio recordings, educational materials and more, includes:

a main stage with powerful keynote speakers and demonstrations

special pavilions for equipment, crops, livestock, technology and other topics

interactive exhibits from leading agribusiness companies

interactive discussions with other farmers and ranchers.

Why should farmers attend?

Powerful and Insightful Speakers: Hear from leading experts such as meteorologist Eric Snodgrass, ag economist David Kohl, machinery expert Greg Peterson, Farm Journal columnist John Phipps and more!

The Farm Journal Field Days will end with the #FarmONTM Benefit Concert, headlined by Grammy-nominated and ACM award-winning country artist Lee Brice, who joins a slate of top country performers in a free virtual concert. As the grand finale of Farm Journal Field Days, the concert is Farm Journal’s way of saying thank you to everyone in agriculture for keeping our nation’s food supply moving forward.

Donations from the concert will benefit the National 4-H Council’s FOURWARD fund. The #FarmON movement is fueled by the engagement of farmers and ranchers across the nation supporting agriculture and each other.

Register now for the Farm Journal Field Days!

For a program agenda or more information about Farm Journal Field Days and the #FarmON Virtual Benefit Concert, go to www.FarmJournalFieldDays.com.