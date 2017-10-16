Whole Foods closes Bellevue 365

For the Bellevue, Wash., location of 365 by Whole Foods Market, the magic number is more like 395.

That’s how many days the discount format of the Austin, Texas-based retailer was open before the company closed shop October 14.

Located in the basement space in a mall in a former J.C. Penney Store, a Whole Foods spokesperson told the Seattle Times the decision to close the store was made before Amazon acquired Whole Foods, and was related to the store’s performance, “rather than a broader reassessment of the concept.”

The Bellevue store was the third 365 by Whole Foods opened by the company, after Silver Lake, Calif., and Lake Oswego, Ore.

After a six month pause on the concept, Whole Foods launched “Stage 2.0” of the concept in Cedar Park, Texas.

To date, it has opened concept stores Akron, Ohio, Santa Monica, Calif., and another is slated to open soon in Concord, Calif. The company reportedly plans to open 17 more in nine states.