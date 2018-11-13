Who Had The Biggest Ground Pile In 2018?

CornGroundPile
Corn, soybeans, sorghum and sugar beets—as storage ran short in 2018, ground piles sprung up across the country side. ( Topflight Grain Coop ‏ )

Tweet us your grain pile @AgProfessional.

And here are some pileups from across the U.S. during this year’s harvest:

