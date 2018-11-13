Who Had The Biggest Ground Pile In 2018?

Corn, soybeans, sorghum and sugar beets—as storage ran short in 2018, ground piles sprung up across the country side.
Tweet us your grain pile @AgProfessional.
And here are some pileups from across the U.S. during this year’s harvest:
Dighton’s Groundpile had 200,000 bushels of Milo as of Sunday. #movingforwardtogether #harvest2018 pic.twitter.com/qcABEzo6pQ— Garden City Coop (@GardenCityCoop) November 13, 2018
Got corn? Many local elevators getting tight on space with this big crop. #harvest18 #groundpile #corn #ADM pic.twitter.com/cSiqLRQGw1— David Cole (@dcole2207) October 3, 2018
Still going at it.... Today we started our Pile in Monticello#Harvest18 #pileofgold #corn #groundpile #agriculture pic.twitter.com/SRZHmQGyhm— Topflight Grain Coop (@TopflightGrain) October 11, 2018
Ground Pile is getting Big! #Soybeans pic.twitter.com/sD6n3f2HAF— ADM Windsor (@ADMWindsor) October 19, 2018
Piling early harvest sugarbeets at the Twin Falls Factory. #AmalgamatedSugar #Sugarbeets #Harvest18 pic.twitter.com/qKcz5GTOiK— Amalgamated Sugar (@AmalSugarCo) September 10, 2018