Which States Have the Highest Cash Rent?

For 2019, the national average for cash rents on cropland is $140 per acre, which is up $2 from 2018’s national average of $138. ( AgWeb )
Here’s a look at how the national cash rent levels have changed over time.
So, which states have the highest cash rents in 2019?
|State
|Cropland Cash Rent
($/acre)
|California
|$423
|Hawaii
|$271
|Arizona
|$249
|Iowa
|$230
|Illinois
|$224
|Washington
|$201
|Indiana
|$194
|Nebraska
|$191
|Minnesota
|$164
|Nevada
|$164
Curious about the other end of the spectrum? The lowest state-average cash rents are in these 10 states:
|State
|Cropland Cash Rent
($/acre)
|Alabama
|$63.50
|Virginia
|$59
|Wyoming
|$57.50
|Vermont
|$51
|South Carolina
|$47
|New Hampshire
|$44
|West Virginia
|$43
|Texas
|$42.50
|Oklahoma
|$34.50
|Montana
|$32.50
Want to dig into the data more? Here’s a full data set on 2019 state-average cash rents from USDA.
