Which States Have the Highest Cash Rent?

Kansas Corn Field
For 2019, the national average for cash rents on cropland is $140 per acre, which is up $2 from 2018’s national average of $138.  ( AgWeb )

Here’s a look at how the national cash rent levels have changed over time.

So, which states have the highest cash rents in 2019?

State Cropland Cash Rent
($/acre)
California $423
Hawaii $271
Arizona $249
Iowa $230
Illinois $224
Washington $201
Indiana $194
Nebraska $191
Minnesota $164
Nevada $164

Curious about the other end of the spectrum? The lowest state-average cash rents are in these 10 states:

State Cropland Cash Rent
($/acre)
Alabama $63.50
Virginia $59
Wyoming $57.50
Vermont $51
South Carolina $47
New Hampshire $44
West Virginia $43
Texas $42.50
Oklahoma $34.50
Montana $32.50

 

 


Want to dig into the data more? Here’s a full data set on 2019 state-average cash rents from USDA. 

 

