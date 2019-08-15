Which States Have the Highest Cash Rent?

For 2019, the national average for cash rents on cropland is $140 per acre, which is up $2 from 2018’s national average of $138.

Here’s a look at how the national cash rent levels have changed over time.

So, which states have the highest cash rents in 2019?

State Cropland Cash Rent

($/acre) California $423 Hawaii $271 Arizona $249 Iowa $230 Illinois $224 Washington $201 Indiana $194 Nebraska $191 Minnesota $164 Nevada $164

Curious about the other end of the spectrum? The lowest state-average cash rents are in these 10 states:

State Cropland Cash Rent

($/acre) Alabama $63.50 Virginia $59 Wyoming $57.50 Vermont $51 South Carolina $47 New Hampshire $44 West Virginia $43 Texas $42.50 Oklahoma $34.50 Montana $32.50



Want to dig into the data more? Here’s a full data set on 2019 state-average cash rents from USDA.

