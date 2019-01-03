Which farms would you choose to receive grants?

Through the end of January, votes are being accepted for $85,000 in grants.

Voting is open to the general public for the Cultivating Change grants, a program of Greener Fields Together, Pro*Act’s sustainability program.

The program gives farms money to upgrade operations, invest in food safety, implement sustainable technology and continue to grow, according to the Cultivating Change website.

Applications were accepted through Dec. 15. A panel of industry professionals reviewed the proposals, selecting 143 farms, including these proposals:

Winners will be announced Feb. 4.

When the new round of grants is released, Pro*Act will have donated more than $300,000 through the Cultivating Change program. Pro*Act started the effort in 2015, as part of Greener Fields Together. Projects at more than 30 farms in 17 states have been funded through the program.

Vote for the farms at Cultivating Change’s voting page.