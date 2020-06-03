Where’s the ‘Garden’ this Year?

Depending on where you live, the 2020 planting season has either been a walk in the park, or fraught with challenge. Freezes, heavy rains and cold temperatures threaten young corn and soybean stands in the eastern U.S.

“It started off pretty strong,” says Karen Braun, Reuters. “Some of the places that got planted really early on didn’t actually end up getting to reap the benefits of an early planting because some places have unfortunately had to replant.”

North Dakota is struggling more than many states—at least in parts.

“It’s a pretty big swath of main production areas in North Dakota,” Braun says. “My farmer up there is telling me that he might have up to 50% or more of his total acres in prevent plant this year—he’s never seen anything like that before.”

Farm Journal Field Agronomist Ken Ferrie told AgriTalk Host Chip Flory that he thinks there could be more replanting in Illinois than what occurred this past year.

“Last year you didn’t really have to do a lot of replanting because you were planting so late anyways,” Braun says. “Now what you thought you had planted in some areas, that crop either didn’t come up or got ruined. In some cases, that’s a lot of acres.”

Other states she’s seeing struggle with planting include Indiana and Ohio. Indiana experienced a lot of the same heavy rain challenges farmers in Illinois saw. Ohio farmers are planting late, with some just getting started this week.

Where’s the garden?

Mother Nature picked her favorites this planting season, when it comes to good weather and optimal conditions.

“It sounds like Minnesota and Iowa are the most consistent places in terms of the whole crop,” Braun says. “Nebraska and maybe even Kansas are not doing too poorly with corn and soybeans [either].”