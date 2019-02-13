When Tech Meets Iron: Case IH Introduces Enhanced AFS Connect System

Today at the National Farm Machinery Show (NFMS), Case IH is unveiling enhancements to its AFS Connect technology. The system provides seamless data transfer, is user friendly and has new capabilities to help farmers be more efficient.

Software can be updated in the cab or from the couch, and screens can be shared with—and even controlled by—other connected devices. For example, it’s handy when someone new is behind the wheel, especially when making tricky end-of-row turns. An action, such as a turn, can be recorded, and with the push of a button that action can be completed at the end of each row. In addition, recorded actions can be edited outside of the cab, too.

Case IH highlights the following new features of AFS Connect:

Farm Management allows users to remotely monitor their operations to get a bird’s-eye view of fields, view prescriptions and agronomic data, locate equipment and monitor individual machine performance.

Fleet Management provides machine-tracking capabilities, multiple vehicle management options to optimize equipment performance and maintenance updates to users in and out of the cab.

Data Management gathers data and makes it available immediately via the cloud as well as provides seamless two-way data transfer on a field by field basis.

AFS Connect is compatible with Axial-Flow combines, Patriot sprayers, Trident combination applicators, Steiger tractors, Magnum tractors, Optum tractors, Puma tractors and Maxxum tractors. It can be retrofitted for 2010 model year/Tier III and newer machines. Case IH is also setting up API partnerships to connect with companies such as The Climate Corporation, Farmers Business Network and Farmers Edge.

The system provides options for a variety of in-field operations, including tillage, harvest and spraying. AFS Soil Command now enables precise field mapping that records key settings and adjustments—think variable-rate tillage based on soil type. AFS Harvest Command combine automation adjusts combine settings based on crop conditions—think variable-rate harvesting. AFS AccuTurn is available for Patriot series sprayers to provide increased accuracy and reduced fatigue for operators.

AFS Connect Magnum

In addition to new software, Case IH is introducing new iron at NFMS this week. The AFS Connect Magnum tractor features a quieter cab, remote viewing, multiple display screen options, more cameras and other ease-of-use updates.

AFS Connect Magnum components include: AFS Vector Pro receiver to improve guidance, AFS Vision Pro operating system, which is Android-based, and an AFS Pro 1200 12”, anti-glare display in-cab.

The company says it’s redesigned with productivity in mind:

New front and rear cameras are standard on the luxury package with two additional camera options.

LED lights on hood and up top enhance visibility.

AFS Vector Pro receiver improves guidance consistency.

Telescopic mirrors are controlled in-cab.

Tire pressure sensors monitor and display inflation in the cab on the AFS Pro 1200 screen.

Semi-active and adjustable cab suspension improves comfort.

In addition, consolidated displays and more storage capacity decrease clutter. Controls can be customized to meet an operation’s preferences.