When Is that Report Coming Out? The USDA Releases a List of Dates

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service’s (NASS) Agricultural Statistics Board has begun rescheduling reports that were affected by the lapse in federal funding. During the lapse, NASS was not able to collect data nor issue reports. The following reports have been rescheduled and others will be announced as soon as they are determined:

Broiler Hatchery (Jan. 30) is delayed

Egg Products (Jan. 30) is delayed

Agricultural Prices (Dec. 27) will be released Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. ET

Poultry Slaughter (Dec. 26) will be released Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. ET*

Peanut Stocks and Processing (Dec. 28) will be released Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. ET

Cotton System (Jan. 2) will be released Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET

Fats & Oils (Jan. 2) will be released Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET

Grain Crushings (Jan. 2) will be released Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET

Dairy Products (Jan. 3) will be released Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET

Egg Products (Dec. 28) will be released Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET

Field Crops Final Estimates (Dec. 28) will be released Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET*

Rice Stocks Final Estimates (Dec. 28) will be released Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET*

Stocks of Grain, Oilseed, and Hay Final Estimates (Dec. 28) will be released Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET*

Crop Production (Jan. 11) – estimates will be included in Crop Production to be released Feb. 8 at Noon ET

Crop Production Annual (Jan. 11) will be released Feb. 8 at Noon ET

Grain Stocks (Jan. 11) will be released Feb. 8 at Noon ET

Rice Stocks (Jan. 11) will be released Feb. 8 at Noon ET

Winter Wheat and Canola Seedings (Jan. 11) will be released Feb. 8 at Noon ET

Peanut Prices (Dec. 28*; Jan. 4*, 11, 18, 25; Feb. 1) estimates will be released in a combined report on Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET

Broiler Hatchery (Feb. 6) will be released Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET

Milk Production (Jan. 23) will be released Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. ET

Agricultural Prices (Jan. 31) will be released Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. ET

Vegetables Final Estimates (Dec. 28) will be released Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. ET*

Cattle on Feed (Jan. 25) will be released Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET

Cotton System (Feb. 1) will be released Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET

Fats and Oils (Feb. 1) will be released Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET

Grain Crushings (Feb. 1) will be released Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET

Cattle (Jan. 31) will be released Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. ET

Sheep and Goats (Jan. 31) will be released Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. ET

Flour Milling (Feb. 1) will be released March 1 at 3 p.m. ET

Peanut Stocks and Processing (Jan. 29) – estimates will be included in Peanut Stocks and Processing to be released March 6 at 3 p.m. ET

Peanut Stocks and Processing (Feb.27) will be released March 6 at 3 p.m. ET

Cattle on Feed (Feb. 22) will be released March 8 at 3 p.m. ET

Potatoes and Sweet Potatoes Final Estimates (Jan. 31) will be released March 12 at 3 p.m. ET*

Milk Production (Feb. 21) will be released March 12 at 3 p.m. ET

Citrus Final Estimates (Dec. 28) will be released March 12 at 3 p.m. ET*

Noncitrus Fruits and Nuts Final Estimates (Dec. 28) will be released March 12 at 3 p.m. ET*

State Stories (Jan. 3) will not be released.

State Stories (Jan. 29) will not be released.

Cotton Ginnings (Jan. 11) will not be released.

Cotton Ginnings (Jan. 23) will not be released.

2017 Census of Agriculture (Feb. 21) will be delayed. A new date has not yet been determined.

* QuickStats only.

All NASS reports will be available at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.

