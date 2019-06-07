Wheat Markets Get Lift From Abroad

Wheat futures fell again during the trading session on Friday but remain in the $5.00 range.

Mark Feight with International Agribusiness Group, spoke to AgDay's Clinton Griffiths about wheat markets and underlying fundamentals.

"We're right in the throes of the growing season for Western, Eastern Europe and Russia," says Feight. "They've been right on the edge of having just enough rain in the forecast."

He says Australia is also dealing with dryness as planting takes place.

"This is by far the toughest market and I think you got to own some puts," says Feight. "We hardly ever commit until it's in the truck just because we don't know what [yields are this season]."