What Would You Like Farm Journal To Test This Season?

If you were unable to attend the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ky., this year, you’re in luck. Farm Journal Field Agronomist Ken Ferrie details some of the tools he saw at the show in this edition of the Boots In The Field Report.

Along with that, Ferrie discusses his work on the Farm Journal Test Plots program, which has been serving farmers and the ag industry for more than 25 years. The program delivers actionable, independent information that is not available from any other source. You can count on this:

Our test plots will always focus on what is best for you as a farmer;

the information will always be completely independent; and

our hands will always be in the dirt researching what’s best for serious ag production.

Ferrie says he is in the process of finalizing what the Test Plots will cover this season. If you have any ideas that you’d like to pass along to him, send us an email at rbrooks@farmjournal.com