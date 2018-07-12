What To Consider When Building Grain Sites

You want your grain site possible to be as accessible and functional as possible. If there’s a chance you will expand production and need more grain bins, it’s a good idea to make a site plan that allows for easy growth, while still providing functionality.

“Everyone wishes they would have done something differently,” says Nathan Luff, owner of Luffland Builders, a Sukup dealer in west central Missouri. “Have a site visit and talk through your current needs, if you plan to buy more land and where you plan to go.”

Consider your bin placement: If they’re too close together, you can’t get a truck through. Too far apart and you might need an additional leg, which could set you back around $100,000, according to Luff. Look at your footprint, both current and future, to determine bin size and placement.

“You drive cost per bushel down with larger bins,” Luff says. “If you foresee future storage needs go up one ring higher to save costs—too often guys limit bin height by their auger’s capability. Augers are inexpensive, and you could save overall.”

It’s not too late to make upgrades this season, and in some cases, you might still have time to buy bins.

“From a storage standpoint we expect a strong year and we’ve ramped up capacity to accommodate,” says Karl Guetter, GSI regional sales manager. “In late August and September there will be demand for storage—but the later the decision, the more challenging it becomes to have bins ready for harvest.”

Many bin upgrades can be retrofitted. Upgrades could be products such as a new aeration system, grain monitoring system or grain sweeps. These upgrades can increase grain, and personal safety at harvest.

“One of the more popular upgrades we see during trade show season is replacing aeration floors and fans,” Guetter says. “This is something farmers have either been thinking about for a while or discovered after he/she unloaded the bin.”