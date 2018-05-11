WG luncheon has ag-tech, future of farming on the menu

The high-tech ag revolution on produce farms is on the menu at a luncheon sponsored by Western Growers and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

The two-hour May 22 event, “The Power of AgTech: Disruption on the Farm” luncheon, is at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center in Morgan Hill, Calif.

Speakers at the event are Karen Ross, California Department of Food and Agriculture secretary; former California Agriculture Secretary A.G. Kawamura, who is owner of Orange County Produce and a WG board member, and Dennis Donohue, former mayor of Salinas, Calif., who leads the Western Growers Center for Innovation & Technology.

“California’s agricultural industry is currently experiencing its own high-tech revolution — everything from using software to help with planting and cultivating to launching drones to aid with soil analysis,” according to a news release about the luncheon.

Donohue will moderate the discussion, with Ross and Kawamura offering an overview of ag-tech developments and how technology will change the future of farming.

The luncheon costs $60. Registration is available on the Silicon Valley Business Journal website.