Wettest Year on Record Across the Farm Belt, More Rain on the Way

Experts say it is now officially the wettest year on record across the Farm Belt, and that is leading to delays in the movement of fertilizer and other agriculture materials.

Mississippi River barge traffic was blocked for a time, pushing at least one fertilizer supplier to use costlier rail transport to deliver products. We're told a large backlog is now waiting and rains could shut the river again, and now there is a new flooding concern, this time along the Arkansas River in Little Rock. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the river is expected to exceed the level set in the May 1990 flood.

The Corps says the water is not coming from the sky, but from upstream in Oklahoma and Kansas where there were heavy rains and from snowmelt coming out of Colorado. The Corps says the Tulsa, Oklahoma district is having to release water out of its flood control structure because it is full. They say the structure has been holding back water for weeks.

Meteorologist Cindi Clawson says the wet weather is not over. She's tracking more rain this week.