We're Flipping Out After IHOP’s Move to Burgers

Pancakes or Burgers? Twitter users respond to the name change. ( Farm Journal )

The public likes nothing better than to throw shade on something new—and International House of Pancakes’ official name change flip from pancakes to burgers has been most fun to watch.

IHOb first challenged Twitterverse to guess what the “B” stood for:

 

 

Beef producers were happy about the change, but restaurant competitors and celebrities were quick to respond to the changes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But some dinners say they might be okay with the switch: 

 

 

 

 

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments

About text formats

Restricted HTML

  • Allowed HTML tags: <a href hreflang> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote cite> <code> <ul type> <ol start type> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <h2 id> <h3 id> <h4 id> <h5 id> <h6 id>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
  • Web page addresses and email addresses turn into links automatically.