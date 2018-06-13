We're Flipping Out After IHOP’s Move to Burgers

The public likes nothing better than to throw shade on something new—and International House of Pancakes’ official name change flip from pancakes to burgers has been most fun to watch.
IHOb first challenged Twitterverse to guess what the “B” stood for:
Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y— IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018
Beef producers were happy about the change, but restaurant competitors and celebrities were quick to respond to the changes:
Nicely Done @IHOb burgers on the menu is always the right move. They are delicious for breakfast, lunch and dinner. pic.twitter.com/EcdPCiy1MJ— Beef (@Beef) June 12, 2018
I love that @BurgerKing changed their profile to “Pancake King.” I am 100% here for all the fast food pettiness. Super size the petty! pic.twitter.com/VbRU8vsgLE— Jon Acuff (@JonAcuff) June 12, 2018
Who ever is running the twitter account for @BurgerKing should be on the shortlist for the nobel peace prize. pic.twitter.com/6afoCAQAqE— matty (@matt_digges) June 12, 2018
As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018
We don’t want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world— IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018
IHOb is the guy who gets a face tattoo of the girl’s name after 1 date— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2018
Finally. A place in America where I can get some burgers.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 11, 2018
But some dinners say they might be okay with the switch:
Okay now that I’ve tried @IHOb burgs I can make a formal decision:— Jade Pavia (@Pavia_Jade) June 13, 2018
Burger: 8/10
Pancakes: 10/10
Being able to order pancakes as my side for a burger: 1000/10
It’s a breakfast lovers dream
But it should still be called IHOP pic.twitter.com/lWv8aZ6KMP
I am literally here right now!! they do look delicious 😋 pic.twitter.com/aEspnuzqfU— Lidia S (@lidiaisabell) June 11, 2018
Comments