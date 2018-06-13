We're Flipping Out After IHOP’s Move to Burgers

The public likes nothing better than to throw shade on something new—and International House of Pancakes’ official name change flip from pancakes to burgers has been most fun to watch.

IHOb first challenged Twitterverse to guess what the “B” stood for:

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Beef producers were happy about the change, but restaurant competitors and celebrities were quick to respond to the changes:

Nicely Done @IHOb burgers on the menu is always the right move. They are delicious for breakfast, lunch and dinner. pic.twitter.com/EcdPCiy1MJ — Beef (@Beef) June 12, 2018

I love that @BurgerKing changed their profile to “Pancake King.” I am 100% here for all the fast food pettiness. Super size the petty! pic.twitter.com/VbRU8vsgLE — Jon Acuff (@JonAcuff) June 12, 2018

Who ever is running the twitter account for @BurgerKing should be on the shortlist for the nobel peace prize. pic.twitter.com/6afoCAQAqE — matty (@matt_digges) June 12, 2018

As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018

We don’t want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

IHOb is the guy who gets a face tattoo of the girl’s name after 1 date — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2018

Finally. A place in America where I can get some burgers. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 11, 2018

But some dinners say they might be okay with the switch:

Okay now that I’ve tried @IHOb burgs I can make a formal decision:



Burger: 8/10

Pancakes: 10/10

Being able to order pancakes as my side for a burger: 1000/10



It’s a breakfast lovers dream



But it should still be called IHOP pic.twitter.com/lWv8aZ6KMP — Jade Pavia (@Pavia_Jade) June 13, 2018