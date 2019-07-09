Weigh Scale Now Integrated With Grain Moisture Tester

Fairbanks Scales Inc., announces that its FB2558 instrument is now integrated with the Perten AM 5200-A Grain Moisture Tester. Farmers and retailers can obtain weight data from the scale and test information from the Perten AM 5200-A Grain Moisture Tester and place both on the scale ticket. The data is also stored in the transaction record and included in the exported transaction data.

The Perten AM 5200-A Grain Moisture Tester is interfaced to the FB2558 instrument, using a serial cable. The interface uses up to eight of the 10 programmable prompts available with the standard FB2558. The new interface captures a variety of data from the Perten AM 5200-A Grain Moisture Tester and populates these prompt fields. Available data fields include date, time, product, sample ID, moisture, and test weight, as well as temperature and serial number. Users can choose which data points to collect, based on specific application needs. Any prompt not used by the Perten interface can be used for other (non-Perten) data points.

No special software or cabling are required. Users will need an FB2558 instrument, serial cable (transmit, receive and ground), Perten AM 5200-A Grain Moisture Tester, and Perten USB single port serial adapter (P55.99.91). The interface is standard for all FB2558 instruments featuring rev 6.3 or higher software.