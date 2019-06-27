Weigh In On Possible Lockout/Tagout Standards

Share your comments on a possible update to the Control of Hazardous Energy (Lockout/Tagout (LOTO)) standard with the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) by Aug. 18. OSHA's Request for Information asks for comments on the use of control circuit-type devices to isolate energy, as well as the evolving technology for robotics.

Submit comments and materials electronically here, in the Federal e-Rulemaking Portal, by facsimile, or by mail. For more information, see the OSHA trade release and the public inspection version of the Federal Register notice .

