Weathermelon app six months strong

The creators of the Weathermelon app are celebrating six months since launching the app as the subscriber base continues to grow.

Weathermelon, also with a presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, was created as a dedicated weather app for produce industry professionals, accoring to a news release.

Two years ago, David Robidoux, a tomato broker, came up with the idea of one app that would consolidate weather information for produce marketers.

Robidoux’s friend Chad Barton had experience building apps and became a partner in building the app to gather weather forecasts from a variety of sources and then add historical data in as well, according to the release.

“It was a long process. We went through a few developers before we found the one that got our vision and knew how to capture all the data necessary to present a reliable 10-day forecast,” Robidoux said in the release.

The app pulls data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture along with industry and weather experts. “If you can stay ahead of the weather, you can stay ahead of availability, sourcing and pricing,” Barton said in the release.

In addition to a 10-day forecast for different growing regions, the Weathermelon app features lists of growing regions for each commodity, a current radar map (U.S. only), estimated harvest windows for each commodity and more. Users can customize daily alerts for temperature, precipitation and severe weather, according to the release.