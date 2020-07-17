Is the Weather Market Over for Corn?

Weather worries provided some fuel for the corn market earlier this month. But as the weather patterns shifted, and more rains started to fall, the positive price momentum seems to be gone.

“Weather markets go both directions,” says Arlan Suderman of StoneX Group, formerly known as INTL FCStone. “We're still in a weather market right now; it's just not very favorable.”

Even with China making its largest same day buy of corn ever, it seems interest from China is taking a backseat to weather in the corn market.

“If you get the combination of a legitimate weather threat and China making big purchases, then maybe you can have a real legitimate market to talk about,” he adds. “Right now, we're getting rains. Yes, July is going to go down into books as one of the hotter ones that we've had, but corn can withstand heat as long as it has moisture. And right now, most of the Midwest is expected to get good rains over the next two weeks.”

Suderman says while the weather isn’t perfect, and farmers in some parts of the country are still searching for rain, the weather hasn’t been severe enough to reduce the surplus of corn the U.S. is facing.

The story is different for soybeans. Despite the key weather period still being a couple weeks away, soybeans are starting to trend higher this week.

“I think it's a combination of China and the fact that the weather season isn't done for beans yet, that’s helped drive the market this week,” says DuWayne Bosse of Bolt Marketing “August is a big season when it comes to the weather for soybeans and will determine whether you could change yield or not.”

USDA announced this week China is in the market for more soybeans, including a 522,000-metric-ton purchase Thursday. Unlike in corn, the market seemed impressed, sparking double-digit gains.

“China stepping in and buying was very good,” says Bosse. “We needed to see it because we had about five or six days where they didn't buy any, and that made some a little bit nervous. But the big difference between corn and soybeans right now is your supply situation on the new crop side of things. And we're looking at a much tighter situation in soybeans than we are in corn.”

Suderman says since the supply situation in corn is much bigger, the market needs to see continued buys from China. He says the issue is China is running against its quotas, and unless policy changes, that could limit how much more corn the country buys.

Suderman says that may be one of the reasons the market seemed unfazed with the report on Monday of China making its largest single-day buy of corn ever.

“We have a big surplus and we're producing a big crop and no legitimate threats to it yet for the crop as a whole,” says Suderman. “Then, when you look at one of the premises of the Phase One trade deal, it was to get them to follow their import quotas and to live up to them. Well, that's 7.2 million metric tons of corn or about 283 million bushels, and they've essentially bought that and exceeded it.”

Suderman says some of the recent purchases may go against next year's quotas, unless China decides to increase the quotas. He says increasing quotas is still possible, but it’s not a definite at this point.

“We've heard rumors of that for two years, but we don't know that they've done that yet,” says Suderman. “That combination of factors means that the market is really not too excited until it sees we're going to get large volumes going to China. Or more significantly, what they need to do is ethanol and DDGs. I think that would start exciting the market more.”

Related Stories:

China Buys More U.S. Soybeans