Weather: Front Could Bring Thunderstorms, Snow to Great Plains

Meteorologists continue to watch a front which could bring a mixture of thunderstorms and snow to the Great Plains.

“Overall, it’s a pretty complicated weather map. We have a system over in the Great Lakes which has been bringing some rain and snow,” says Cindi Clawson, AgDay meteorologist. “[It’s] bringing even some stronger storms along that front. Out in the Northwest, we are going to get very active as well.”

Clawson says higher pressure will keep things drier in parts of the Eastern Corn Belt.

