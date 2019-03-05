Weather Could Turn Warmer, Drier Than Normal for Spring Planting

U.S. Farm Report 03/02/19 Weather
We're on the road from the 2019 Commodity Classic, China consuming headlines not just during commodity classic this week but also on Capitol Hill while farmers face the rollercoaster of news from this trade war.
A cold, wet weather patterns is sparking fears of delayed planting this year. U.S. Farm Report meteorologist Mike Hoffman says the pattern may be shifting just in time for spring. ( Farm Journal )
Another round of winter weather blasted the country this week, with record-breaking arctic air blanketing much of the country.
The cold, wet weather pattern won't seem to budge, but things could be turning around. U.S. Farm Report meteorologist Mike Hoffman says his 90-day forecast looks promising, especially for April, just in time for spring planting.
