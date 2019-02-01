WATCH: AgDay Goes One-On-One With USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue

Watch AgDay's Clinton Griffiths go one-on-one in an interview with USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue. Clinton talked to Perdue at the 2019 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans. He asked him about trade negotiations with China, that offer by China to buy 5mmt of U.S. soybeans, the new USMCA, and several other issues. Make sure to follow AgDay on Twitter and Facebook for the latest on what's happening in agriculture every day.