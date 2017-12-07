Vote For The 2017 Readers’ Choice Top Product Of The Year

New products are helping retailers to grow businesses, farmers to increase yields and everyone to gain efficiencies. To recognize innovation that impacts ag retail, AgPro has named a New Product of the Year Award for 11 years. Here are the 10 finalists for 2017.

To qualify, each product had to be available for stocking or pre-order sales for the 2017 season and be specifically focused for use or sale by AgPro readers—retailers, agronomists and crop consultants. AgPro staff do not solicit entries for the contest; instead, they review the year’s announcements. In the process, the staff rely on manufacturers to be truthful regarding product attributes and marketing intentions outlined in their informational materials.

The winner will be announced in the February issue of AgPro and all AgPro digital communications.