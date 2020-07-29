Virtual Farm Journal Corn and Soybean College Set for Aug. 19

Are you looking for more information about corn and soybean agronomics? Farm Journal Field Agronomist and owner of Crop-Tech Consulting Ken Ferrie is hosting Farm Journal Corn and Soybean College Aug. 19, 2020 and might be able to help.

It will be a virtual event, running from 8 a.m. CST to 11 a.m., followed by a two-hour lunch and sessions resuming from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Single virtual attendee tickets are $175, with discounts for groups.

Standard attendees can watch and participate live Aug. 19, and will be able to review the recordings until Aug. 25, 2020.

Contact [email protected] for pricing for groups of five or more.

for pricing for groups of five or more. Tickets must be bought in advance. There are limited seats and ticket sales will end Aug. 18 or when seats run out.

Crop Tech has applied for six CEU credits for the event. If approved, growers who watch the presentation live receive pre-approved CEU credit. To receive credit, you must be registered as an attendee with your name CCA number to be added to the sign-in sheet. If you watch the taped presentation at a later date, you’ll have to self-report.

No refunds for tickets after tickets are purchased.

You do not need a camera or microphone to participate in the virtual event. When you register, you’ll get email the link to use on Aug. 19. Attendees can submit question through a chat function throughout the data and during live Q & A sessions between segments.

When registering, select ‘register to all dates below’ to register for all of the one-day sessions on Aug. 19.

For more information or questions, visit croptechinc.com/cbc/ or email [email protected]

For more agronomic information and topics, check out Ken Ferrie’s presentation during Farm Journal Field Days Aug. 25-27. Farm Journal Virtual Field Days offers something on the agenda for everyone on the farm team. With this hybrid event experience, you can customize your time investment to match your schedule.



Register now for the free virtual event: https://www.farmjournalfielddays.com/