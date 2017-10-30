Video Report: Hurricane Harvey Causes $200M in Ag Losses

Months after Hurricane Harvey dumped feet of rain on Houston and Texas, economists with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are totaling up the damages caused by the summer storm, now believed to be a combined $200 million between livestock, hay, feed, cotton, rice and soybeans.

Cotton was the hardest hit crop, totaling $100 million in losses. An estimated 200,000 bales of cotton lint on the stalk was lost, valued at $62 million. An additional 200,00 harvested bales had degraded quality and are valued at $9.6 million.

The flooding also caused cattle to drown after farmers and ranchers were unable to save them. A&M believes those losses coupled with destroyed infrastructure, like fencing and hay, to be at $93 million.

“The effects of Hurricane Harvey will linger for quite some time with our Texas farmers and ranchers,” said Doug Steele, agency director of AgriLife Extension, in a statement.

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments

About text formats

Restricted HTML

  • Allowed HTML tags: <a href hreflang> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote cite> <code> <ul type> <ol start type> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <h2 id> <h3 id> <h4 id> <h5 id> <h6 id>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
  • Web page addresses and email addresses turn into links automatically.