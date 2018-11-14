Vice President Talks Trade in Singapore and Japan

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is now in Singapore. He's attending summits on behalf of President Trump and trade is a top issue. On Monday on the first leg of his tour, Pence met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The two discussed bilateral trade. Japan is facing demands to reduce its trade surplus with the United States. Formal bilateral trade talks are expected to begin in January.

Farm Journal Washington Correspondent Jim Wiesemeyer says this trip does start those talks off on the right foot. Wiesemeyer says "he {Vice President Pence} also said the resulting agreement with Japan, which I think there will be one, will serve as the template for future bilaterals. I would look toward the Japanese agreement, but these things take awhile. I don't think we're going to get it anytime soon, but let's hope in the first six months of 2019, we'll get a final resolution."

Wiesemeyer says agriculture should be watching to see if the bilateral talks can improve upon what was agreed to in the Trans-Pacific Partnership.