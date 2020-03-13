Vegas Machinery Expo Closes Day Early Due to Coronavirus

A well-known machinery trade show is now closing its doors early due to coronavirus concerns. CONEXPO (professionally known as CONEXPO - CON/AGG & IFPE), is the considered North America’s Largest Construction Trade Show. Due to growing concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19), the travel restrictions put in place by President Trump and changing corporate travel policies that impact many of our attendees and exhibitors, the expo is closing its doors today at 5 p.m.

A representative with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says, “After 5 p.m. on March 13, we will begin to dismantle booths and begin the scheduled process of removing equipment from the show floor.”

The ConExpo website posted a press release here.

The release says, “We made this decision based on conversations with our AEM officers and other leadership, several top exhibitors, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the office of the Nevada Governor.”

