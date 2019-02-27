Valmont and Prospera Technologies Announce Global Partnership

Valmont Industries, Inc., and Prospera Technologies have formed a partnership to provide growers with autonomous crop management solutions generating greater returns, while requiring fewer production inputs and resources.

“Valley Irrigation is transforming the center pivot from solely an irrigation machine to an autonomous crop management tool,” says Stephen G. Kaniewski, Valmont President andCEO. “Water remains our focus, as it is the No. 1 determinant of crop yield. Growers who use pivots have a natural advantage to use them as often as needed, given their constant placement on the field. We can equip the structure to see what a grower may not be able to detect, arming them with critical information that delivers more crop precision, saving time, lowering costs and increasing yield.”

This exclusive global partnership is significant because it integrates artificial intelligence (AI) technologies with center pivot irrigation, according to Kaniewski. Valley Irrigation has more than 60,000 connected devices globally and carries distribution strength through the industry’s network of more than 500 dealers worldwide. The intelligence shared between these connected devices and the pivot, along with the integration of data science, machine-learning and AI, enables the two companies to develop real-time crop diagnoses and irrigation recommendations, resulting in greater returns for the grower.